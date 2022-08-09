In this week’s look around the Air Force, new diversity and inclusion outreach plans are coming for officer recruiting efforts, allies and partners are creating a new Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy for enlisted members in the Indo-Pacific region, and the first regional energy resilience exercise takes place for the Department of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 13:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856601
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-VQ832-763
|Filename:
|DOD_109204676
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
This work, Around the Air Force: Increasing Officer Diversity, Inter-Pacific Air Forces Academy, Energy Resilience Exercises, by SSgt Milton Hamilton, identified by DVIDS
