    Meet Your Army: Sgt. Kyle Mowen

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo, Spc. Charles Leitner and Pfc. Dawson Smith

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Mowen, Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, speaks about his job as an AH-64 (Apache) Helicopter Repairer at Fort Riley, Kansas, August 10, 2022. The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade supported U.S. Army recruiting initiatives during the Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City, Indiana. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo & Spc. Charles Leitner/ 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856594
    VIRIN: 220810-A-ZL723-001
    Filename: DOD_109204636
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Army: Sgt. Kyle Mowen, by SPC Catherine Bravo, SPC Charles Leitner and PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Indiana
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Combat Aviation Brigade
    Grand Prix
    AH-64 Helicopter Repairer
    Meet your army

