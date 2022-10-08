U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Mowen, Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, speaks about his job as an AH-64 (Apache) Helicopter Repairer at Fort Riley, Kansas, August 10, 2022. The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade supported U.S. Army recruiting initiatives during the Great Lakes Grand Prix in Michigan City, Indiana. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo & Spc. Charles Leitner/ 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|08.10.2022
|09.08.2022 14:21
|Package
|856594
|220810-A-ZL723-001
|DOD_109204636
|00:04:24
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|1
|1
This work, Meet Your Army: Sgt. Kyle Mowen, by SPC Catherine Bravo, SPC Charles Leitner and PFC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
