A weekly look at significant events in Air Force aviation and airpower history, celebrating the service's 75th anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856588
|VIRIN:
|220905-F-OY233-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109204589
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AFB, TX, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, This Week in Air Force History, Sept. 4-10, by Michelle Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT