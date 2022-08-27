Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    33rd FW at Northern Lightning 2022_3 Pilots B-Roll

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron and 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force, Florida, participated in exercise Northern Lighting at Volk Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 8-19. This b-roll stringer focuses on footage of 58th FS pilots during Northern Lightning. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 12:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856582
    VIRIN: 220827-F-MX664-1003
    Filename: DOD_109204429
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: US

    This work, 33rd FW at Northern Lightning 2022_3 Pilots B-Roll, by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    F-35A
    33rd FW
    Northern Lightning
    agile combat employment
    multi-capable Airmen

