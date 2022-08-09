Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 189th Infantry Brigade (CATB) Onboarding Video for JBLM

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Evans 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    Onboarding video highlighting schools, housing, and medical services provided at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 11:46
    Category: Video Productions
