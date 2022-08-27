Nomads with the 58th Fighter Squadron and 58th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, 33rd Fighter Wing, Eglin Air Force, Florida, participated in exercise Northern Lighting at Volk Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, Aug. 8-19. This b-roll stringer focuses on footage of 33rd FW maintenance professionals during Northern Lightning. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 12:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856575
|VIRIN:
|220827-F-MX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204235
|Length:
|00:05:07
|Location:
|US
This work, 33rd FW at Northern Lightning 2022_1 Maintenance Professionals B-Roll, by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
