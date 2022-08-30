Video of Kentucky Army and Air National Guard troops conducting flood relief operations in Eastern Kentucky in August 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 09:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856564
|VIRIN:
|220830-Z-ZW877-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109204095
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kentucky National Guard Flood Relief 2022, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
