    Kentucky National Guard Flood Relief 2022

    KY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Video of Kentucky Army and Air National Guard troops conducting flood relief operations in Eastern Kentucky in August 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 09:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856564
    VIRIN: 220830-Z-ZW877-001
    Filename: DOD_109204095
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KY, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Kentucky National Guard Flood Relief 2022, by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    Kentucky Army National Guard
    Callie

