    Maryland Fleet Week - Teaser Video at Fort McHenry

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval District Washington

    Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon and Lt Cmdr Dixon visit the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, in promotion of Maryland Fleet Week 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 10:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856563
    VIRIN: 220907-N-JP566-002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_109204093
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Baltimore
    fort mchenry
    Maryland Fleet Week

