Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon and Lt Cmdr Dixon visit the Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, in promotion of Maryland Fleet Week 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 10:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856563
|VIRIN:
|220907-N-JP566-002
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_109204093
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maryland Fleet Week - Teaser Video at Fort McHenry, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT