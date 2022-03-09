Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Week Maryland Teaser Video - Trivia Questions

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval District Washington

    Chief Mass Communication Specialist Patrick Gordon speaks with locals with a trivia questionnaire in promotion of Maryland Fleet Week 2022

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 10:11
    Category: Interviews
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Maryland Teaser Video - Trivia Questions, by CPO Patrick Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Baltimore
    navy week Baltimore
    Maryland Fleet Week
    fleet week Baltimore
    fleet week maryland

