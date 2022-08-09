Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers opening remarks at the fifth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 05:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856548
|Filename:
|DOD_109203692
|Length:
|00:10:01
|Location:
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Austin Delivers Opening Remarks at 5th Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT