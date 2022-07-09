Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Sean Austin Interview for Gobi Wolf 2022

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Gobi Wolf 2022 is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces. Other participants include the nations of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Nepal, and the United Kingdom.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:03
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 856536
    VIRIN: 220907-A-XC677-1001
    Filename: DOD_109203453
    Length: 00:04:24
    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 

    This work, Mr. Sean Austin Interview for Gobi Wolf 2022, by SSG Kathryn Mazos-Vega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    disaster response
    usarpac
    partnerships
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    mongolia
    pacific resilience
    gobi wolf
    nema
    usindopacom
    gobi wolf 2022

