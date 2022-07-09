Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Crew Chiefs launch U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AUSTRALIA

    09.07.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Crew Chiefs launch U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 7, 2022. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces routinely train alongside Allies and partners to enhance interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 22:11
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, U.S. Air Force Crew Chiefs launch U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Australia
    F-35
    RAAF
    USAF
    F-35B Lightning II
    Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal
    Joint Partners

