U.S. Air Force Crew Chiefs launch U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, on Royal Australian Air Force Base Tindal, Northern Territory, Australia, Sept. 7, 2022. The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command forces routinely train alongside Allies and partners to enhance interoperability and bolster the collective ability to support a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Adrian Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 22:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856495
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-ID578-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109203315
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE TINDAL, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Air Force Crew Chiefs launch U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, by SrA Adrian Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
