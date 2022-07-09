Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ships enter Baltimore Inner Harbour for Maryland Fleet Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Cleary 

    Naval District Washington

    BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2022) Freedom-class Littoral Combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS-21), Denmark Tall Ship, and USCGC JAMES RANKIN (WLM 555) enters the Baltimore Inner Harbour in preparation for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover. Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover (MDFW) is an opportunity for the citizens of Maryland and the City of Baltimore to meet Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen, as well as see firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. More than 2,300 sea service members are expected to participate this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 20:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856491
    VIRIN: 220907-N-BF073-1078
    Filename: DOD_109203253
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ships enter Baltimore Inner Harbour for Maryland Fleet Week, by PO2 Daniel Cleary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland Fleet Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT