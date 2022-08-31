Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Secretary Austin Combined Federal Campaign Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Brenda Cecil 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    2022 Secretary Austin Combined Federal Campaign Message

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:38
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856470
    VIRIN: 220907-A-A0122-0001
    Filename: DOD_109202777
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Secretary Austin Combined Federal Campaign Message, by Brenda Cecil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CFC
    Sec Def Auston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT