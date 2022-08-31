California National Guard’s DDRO team partners with Placer County and Laura and Chris Didier, affected family members of California’s fentanyl crisis, to educate high school students on the dangers of fentanyl with the 1 Pill Can Kill campaign in Roseville, California, Aug. 31, 2022. One of the many missions of Cal Guard’s DDRO team is to teach young adults how to spot fake prescription pills and get support from family, friends, and mentors if they are suffering from anxiety or depression.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856468
|VIRIN:
|220902-Z-KQ976-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109202724
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, One Pill Can Kill | Cal Guard partners with Placer County’s fentanyl awareness campaign to educate students on the dangers of drug use, by TSgt Stefany Leyva, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
