One Pill Can Kill | Cal Guard partners with Placer County’s fentanyl awareness campaign to educate students on the dangers of drug use

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856468" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

California National Guard’s DDRO team partners with Placer County and Laura and Chris Didier, affected family members of California’s fentanyl crisis, to educate high school students on the dangers of fentanyl with the 1 Pill Can Kill campaign in Roseville, California, Aug. 31, 2022. One of the many missions of Cal Guard’s DDRO team is to teach young adults how to spot fake prescription pills and get support from family, friends, and mentors if they are suffering from anxiety or depression.