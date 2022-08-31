Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    One Pill Can Kill | Cal Guard partners with Placer County’s fentanyl awareness campaign to educate students on the dangers of drug use

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Stefany Leyva 

    California National Guard Primary   

    California National Guard’s DDRO team partners with Placer County and Laura and Chris Didier, affected family members of California’s fentanyl crisis, to educate high school students on the dangers of fentanyl with the 1 Pill Can Kill campaign in Roseville, California, Aug. 31, 2022. One of the many missions of Cal Guard’s DDRO team is to teach young adults how to spot fake prescription pills and get support from family, friends, and mentors if they are suffering from anxiety or depression.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 15:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856468
    VIRIN: 220902-Z-KQ976-1001
    Filename: DOD_109202724
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 

