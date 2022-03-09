Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maryland Fleet Week 2022 Promo with MC1 Daniel Cleary

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval District Washington

    Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Cleary welcomes Maryland Fleet Week 2022 in Baltimore from Sep 7-13.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 14:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 856461
    VIRIN: 220903-N-BF073-001
    Filename: DOD_109202681
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Fleet Week 2022
    mdfw
    Fleet Week Maryland
    fleet week maryland 2022
    Baltimore Fleet Week
    Baltimore Navy Week

