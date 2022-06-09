Swedish Marines with 4th Boat Training Company, 2d Swedish Marine Battalion, demonstrate the capabilities of the Combat Boat 90 to U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force, during exercise Archipelago Endeavor 2022, at Berga Naval Base, Sweden, September 6, 2022. AE22 is an integrated field training exercise that increases operational capability and enhances strategic cooperation between the U.S. Marines and Swedish forces. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Adam Scalin)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 15:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856460
|VIRIN:
|220906-M-GP369-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109202626
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Swedish Marine Combat Boat 90 Demonstration, by LCpl Adam Scalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT