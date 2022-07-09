Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Student Profile: SrA Kirk Rogers

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Senior Airman Kirk Rogers, 184th Force Support Squadron, recently graduated Airman Leadership School at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. While attending ALS, Rogers volunteered more than 200 hours of his free time and still found time to instruct his criminal justice classes virtually. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 13:18
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 856444
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-KT184-907
    Filename: DOD_109202440
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: US

    Air National Guard
    Airman
    EPME
    ALS

