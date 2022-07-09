Senior Airman Kirk Rogers, 184th Force Support Squadron, recently graduated Airman Leadership School at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, Tenn. While attending ALS, Rogers volunteered more than 200 hours of his free time and still found time to instruct his criminal justice classes virtually. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 13:18
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|856444
|VIRIN:
|220907-Z-KT184-907
|Filename:
|DOD_109202440
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Student Profile: SrA Kirk Rogers, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT