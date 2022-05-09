Airmen of the Missouri National Guard 131st Civil Engineer Squadron recently traveled to 14 Wing Greenwood Royal Canadian Air Force Base to complete a two-week Deployment for Training (DFT). As part of the effort, Air Guard engineers honed their skills and interoperability alongside NATO allies in the Canadian Armed Forces.
(U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)
This work, Missouri National Guard - Canadian Armed ForcesCivil Engineer Training - Social Media, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
