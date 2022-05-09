Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri National Guard - Canadian Armed ForcesCivil Engineer Training - Social Media

    CANADA

    09.05.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    Airmen of the Missouri National Guard 131st Civil Engineer Squadron recently traveled to 14 Wing Greenwood Royal Canadian Air Force Base to complete a two-week Deployment for Training (DFT). As part of the effort, Air Guard engineers honed their skills and interoperability alongside NATO allies in the Canadian Armed Forces.

    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Whitney Erhart)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 13:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856442
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109202434
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CA

    NATO
    civil engineer
    State Partnership Program
    NATO forces
    national guard
    Canadian armed forces
    weeklyvideos

