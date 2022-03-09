Soldiers assigned to the 374th Engineer Company, 315th Engineer Battalion, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, out of Concord, California, conduct PREPO in support of Army readiness during a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2022.
(Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Lindborg).
1st Lt. Zachary Lukasik, executive officer, 42nd CEC-I.
Spc. Elias Vazquez, track vehicle mechanic, 374th Engineer Company. Oakland, CA.
Spc. Reniel Tanedo, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 374th Engineer Company. Hercules, CA
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 13:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856440
|VIRIN:
|220903-A-IK486-293
|PIN:
|220903
|Filename:
|DOD_109202335
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Hometown:
|HERCULES, CA, US
|Hometown:
|OAKLAND, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 374th Engineer Company Participates in PREPO at Ft. Polk, by SGT Christopher Lindborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT