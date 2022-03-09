Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th Engineer Company Participates in PREPO at Ft. Polk

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2022

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Lindborg 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    Soldiers assigned to the 374th Engineer Company, 315th Engineer Battalion, 301st Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 416th Theater Engineer Command, out of Concord, California, conduct PREPO in support of Army readiness during a rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, Sept. 3, 2022.

    (Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Lindborg).

    1st Lt. Zachary Lukasik, executive officer, 42nd CEC-I.

    Spc. Elias Vazquez, track vehicle mechanic, 374th Engineer Company. Oakland, CA.

    Spc. Reniel Tanedo, wheeled vehicle mechanic, 374th Engineer Company. Hercules, CA

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856440
    VIRIN: 220903-A-IK486-293
    PIN: 220903
    Filename: DOD_109202335
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Hometown: HERCULES, CA, US
    Hometown: OAKLAND, CA, US

