Recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct grass week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Aug. 09, 2022. Grass week instills the fundamentals of firearm safety and handling in recruits before firing week. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 12:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856439
|VIRIN:
|220809-M-GA002-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109202304
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alpha Company Grass Week B-Roll, by Cpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
