    MOS Shorts: CommStrat

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Natalie Dillon, a Communication Strategy and Operations (CommStrat) videographer with Recruiting Station Kansas City, discusses the roles and responsibilities of a CommStrat Marine at RS Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 7, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 13:23
    Category: Series
    Location: KANSAS CITY, MO, US 

