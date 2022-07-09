U.S. Marine Corps SSgt. Natalie Dillon, a Communication Strategy and Operations (CommStrat) videographer with Recruiting Station Kansas City, discusses the roles and responsibilities of a CommStrat Marine at RS Kansas City, Missouri, Sept. 7, 2022. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 13:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|856433
|VIRIN:
|220907-M-XJ088-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109202284
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MOS Shorts: CommStrat, by Sgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
