Lt. Cdr. Duane Zitta discusses mental health awareness before a Coast Guard Team Key West group workout with Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, in Key West, Florida, August 4, 2022. Zitta, a high-endurance athlete living with PTSD, is an advocate for mental health awareness. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Lt. Pamela Manns/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856423
|VIRIN:
|220804-G-LB502-697
|Filename:
|DOD_109202159
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KEY WEST, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard members discuss mental health awareness in Key West, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT