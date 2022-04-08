Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard members discuss mental health awareness in Key West

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Lt. Cdr. Duane Zitta discusses mental health awareness before a Coast Guard Team Key West group workout with Admiral Linda L. Fagan, Commandant of the Coast Guard, in Key West, Florida, August 4, 2022. Zitta, a high-endurance athlete living with PTSD, is an advocate for mental health awareness. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles and Lt. Pamela Manns/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 

    This work, Coast Guard members discuss mental health awareness in Key West, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Coast Guard
    exercise
    Suicide Awareness Month
    Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan

