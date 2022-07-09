An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 A.M. PDT, Sept. 7, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 08:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856419
|VIRIN:
|220907-O-IR439-642
|Filename:
|DOD_109202026
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, GT 244 Launches from Vandenberg Video - Non Narrated, by Farrah Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
