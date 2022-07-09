Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GT 244 Launches from Vandenberg Video - Non Narrated

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Farrah Kaufmann 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    An Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Missile launches during an operational test at 1:13 A.M. PDT, Sept. 7, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches demonstrate that the U.S. ICBM fleet is relevant, essential and key to leveraging dominance in an era of strategic competition.

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 08:14
    Location: CA, US

    Minuteman III
    Safe Secure Ready
    GT244

