Gobi Wolf 2022 kicks off with an opening ceremony

Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 began Sept. 5 with an opening ceremony and expert academic discussion in Bayankhongor Province, Mongolia. Gobi Wolf is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces.
|09.05.2022
|09.07.2022 07:04
|Package
|856410
|220907-Z-XC677-1001
|DOD_109201923
|00:01:13
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|1
|1
