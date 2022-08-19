Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd ERQS Night Jumps - B-Roll

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Branden Rae 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    82nd ERQS preforms night jumps over Djibouti on Aug 19, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 05:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856408
    VIRIN: 220819-F-HT863-280
    Filename: DOD_109201847
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Night Jumps - B-Roll, by SSgt Branden Rae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    435AEW
    449AEG
    AFRAFRICA

