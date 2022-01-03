Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    57th Rescue Squadron and 68th Formal Training Unit Jump Master Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    03.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Taryn Onyon 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron and the 68th Formal Training Unit prepare to board an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, for jump master certification at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Mar. 1, 2022. Jump master certification is required training for pararescuemen and enhances their mission capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.07.2022 04:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856404
    VIRIN: 220301-F-NN513-018
    Filename: DOD_109201814
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 57th Rescue Squadron and 68th Formal Training Unit Jump Master Training, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base 57 RQS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT