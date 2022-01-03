U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 57th Rescue Squadron and the 68th Formal Training Unit prepare to board an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, for jump master certification at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Mar. 1, 2022. Jump master certification is required training for pararescuemen and enhances their mission capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2022 04:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856404
|VIRIN:
|220301-F-NN513-018
|Filename:
|DOD_109201814
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 57th Rescue Squadron and 68th Formal Training Unit Jump Master Training, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT