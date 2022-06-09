Gobi Wolf 2022 Academic Discussions

Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 hosted an expert academic discussion between civil and military components of the government of Mongolia, multilateral regional partners, and international humanitarian response organizations and agencies. The discussion included various topics on disaster response and provide senior leaders with strategic priorities in the areas of command and control, international response, public affairs, incident command, and technical topics such as hazardous material (HAZMAT) and airfield operations. Gobi Wolf is a six-day disaster response exercise and exchange between the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific focused on interagency coordination. The Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency hosts the exercise with support from Mongolian Armed Forces.
|09.06.2022
|09.06.2022 21:52
|B-Roll
|856399
|220906-A-XC677-1001
|DOD_109201681
|00:04:05
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|0
|0
