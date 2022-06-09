Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Hunter, 81st TRW Commander, and Chief Esparza, 81st TRW Command Chief, discuss the recent news and upcoming events at Keesler AFB for the week of September 6, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 856377
    VIRIN: 220906-F-PI774-542
    Filename: DOD_109201416
    Length: 00:05:26
    Location: MS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Keesler News, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler AFB
    81st TRW

