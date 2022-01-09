Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Educators Workshop B-Roll

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Teachers from across the Eastern Recruiting Region learn the basic elements of becoming a United States Marine, as a part of the Educators Workshop, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, S.C. over the course of FY22.
    The Educators Workshop is a program in which educators from across the nation visit MCRD Parris Island, for a week, where they experience the fundamentals of recruit training.
    The mission of the Educators Workshop Program is to allow educators, administrators, and counselors a newfound knowledge to take back to their classrooms. This knowledge allows them to better inform students who are interested in a Marine Corps career. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 16:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856376
    VIRIN: 220504-M-GA002-1002
    Filename: DOD_109201337
    Length: 00:06:11
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training
    MCRD PI
    Eastern Recruiting Region

