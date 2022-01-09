Educators Workshop B-Roll

Teachers from across the Eastern Recruiting Region learn the basic elements of becoming a United States Marine, as a part of the Educators Workshop, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot, S.C. over the course of FY22.
The Educators Workshop is a program in which educators from across the nation visit MCRD Parris Island, for a week, where they experience the fundamentals of recruit training.
The mission of the Educators Workshop Program is to allow educators, administrators, and counselors a newfound knowledge to take back to their classrooms. This knowledge allows them to better inform students who are interested in a Marine Corps career. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
