Operation Allied Refuge, one year later

U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Clark, 93rd Air Refueling Wing pilot and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Tafoya, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Raven talk about their experiences participating in Operation Allied Refuge, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. Fairchild participated in OAR by refueling the C-17 Globemasters used to transport refugees. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 14:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856366
|VIRIN:
|220826-F-WB681-486
|Filename:
|DOD_109201189
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
