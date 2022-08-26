Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Allied Refuge, one year later

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Erik Clark, 93rd Air Refueling Wing pilot and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorenzo Tafoya, 92nd Security Forces Squadron Raven talk about their experiences participating in Operation Allied Refuge, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Aug. 26, 2022. Fairchild participated in OAR by refueling the C-17 Globemasters used to transport refugees. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 14:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856366
    VIRIN: 220826-F-WB681-486
    Filename: DOD_109201189
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Allied Refuge, one year later, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raven
    refugee
    OAR
    Operation Allied Refuge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT