    Chaplain Foust - You Are Not Alone

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust, 23rd Wing chaplain, is in the house and is reminding leaders to let their Airmen know they are not alone.﻿ Through reading and research, we can ﻿learn valuable lessons from great leaders of the past and present. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros and Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 12:01
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:28
    ACC
    Moody Air Force Base
    Chaplain
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force
    Foust In The House

