Chaplain Foust - You Are Not Alone

U.S. Air Force Maj. Scott Foust, 23rd Wing chaplain, is in the house and is reminding leaders to let their Airmen know they are not alone.﻿ Through reading and research, we can ﻿learn valuable lessons from great leaders of the past and present. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros and Airman 1st Class Rachel Coates)