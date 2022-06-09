video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Modernization of Michigan Army National Guard Grand Ledge Armory and

Grayling Army Airfield Armory is Underway

LANSING, Mich. – Less than a month after Gov. Whitmer signed into law the State of Michigan’s fiscal year 2023 budget, which authorizes $100 million in funds ($50 million state/$50 million federal) to modernize current facilities used by the Michigan Army National Guard (MIARNG) to address inequities that exist in the facilities provided to Michigan’s women service members, modernization of the Grand Ledge Armory is nearing completion and construction at Grayling Army Airfield Armory is underway.

“Michigan women are stepping up to join the MIARNG and serve our nation and we must make sure that the facilities they use are ready to meet their needs,” said Gov. Whitmer. “With the inclusion of dedicated lactation rooms at every facility, we are showing new moms that we are serious about providing a comfortable, safe and private space for them to provide for their babies. Every member of the MIARNG deserves access to the support and resources they need to carry out their mission and I am proud to have worked across the aisle to make these investments that support our troops.”



Of the 33 facilities targeted for modernization with this investment, two are under construction: Grand Ledge Armory, which is nearing completion, and Grayling Army Airfield Armory. Construction will commence shortly at seven additional facilities this calendar year: Albion Armory, Gladstone Armory, Ishpeming Armory, Kalamazoo Armory, Port Huron Armory, Traverse City Armory and Washtenaw Armory.



At the time many of these buildings were constructed, the structure and composition of the MIARNG force was primarily male and facilities, like restrooms and showers, were designed with that in mind. Today, nearly 1,500 women serve in the MIARNG. However, very few of the facilities used for drill and other activities have been updated to reflect women’s needs. This investment will provide for necessary improvements including new toilet and shower facilities and lactation rooms that include dedicated refrigeration for storing breast milk.