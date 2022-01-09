AAFES Senior Enlisted - Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856341" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“If you are serving or have served our great nation, you know, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service is your taste of home.”



“With tax-free shopping, military exclusive pricing, and exclusive credit options, the Exchange is your partner in readiness and resiliency.”



“I'm Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston and I shop the Exchange.”



“Find out more about your Exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.”