“If you are serving or have served our great nation, you know, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service is your taste of home.”
“With tax-free shopping, military exclusive pricing, and exclusive credit options, the Exchange is your partner in readiness and resiliency.”
“I'm Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston and I shop the Exchange.”
“Find out more about your Exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.”
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856341
|VIRIN:
|090622-D-DO482-0004
|Filename:
|DOD_109200882
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFES Senior Enlisted - Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
