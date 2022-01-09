Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAFES Senior Enlisted - Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    “If you are serving or have served our great nation, you know, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service is your taste of home.”

    “With tax-free shopping, military exclusive pricing, and exclusive credit options, the Exchange is your partner in readiness and resiliency.”

    “I'm Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston and I shop the Exchange.”

    “Find out more about your Exchange benefit at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.”

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856341
    VIRIN: 090622-D-DO482-0004
    Filename: DOD_109200882
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    This work, AAFES Senior Enlisted - Sergeant Major of the Army, Michael Grinston, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Michael Grinston
    Shopmyexchange.com
    AAFES Senior Enlisted - Sergeant Major of the Army

