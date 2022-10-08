NAVSUP WSS News Minute: SSU Offsite

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Defense Logistics Agency and Navy’s public shipyard teams met at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, Aug. 9-10, to establish a way ahead for the Supply Support Units at the Navy’s four public shipyards. The goal of the Supply Support Unit offsite was to standardize the people, processes and practices involved with material acquisition at Navy’s four public shipyards: Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Virginia; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Maine; Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, Washington; and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, Hawaii.