    AAFES Senior Enlisted - Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger Towberman

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    “If you are serving or have served our great nation, you know, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service is always there for you.”
    “With tax-free shopping, military exclusive pricing, and exclusive credit options. The Exchange is your partner in readiness and resilience. “100% of Exchange earnings support military communities.”
    “I'm Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger Towberman and I shop the Exchange.”

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856339
    VIRIN: 090622-D-DO482-0003
    Filename: DOD_109200869
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    This work, AAFES Senior Enlisted - Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger Towberman, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com
    AAFES Senior Enlisted Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force Roger Towberman

