AAFES Senior Enlisted - CMSAF Bass

“Growing up in a military family. I saw firsthand how AAFES supports our service members and families worldwide.”
“When you shop at a BX or PX 100% of those earnings go back to support quality of life programs and ultimately strengthen our resiliency and readiness to serve.”
“I am Chief Master Sergeant the Air Force JoAnne Bass, a BX and PX Shopper since 1993.”
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 11:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
