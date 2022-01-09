SMA GRINSTON: “The Army and Air Force Exchange Service asked someone from the very best branch to remind service members and Veterans about their Exchange benefits.”
CMSAF BASS: “Best branch? Okay, he might be right y'all, but the world's greatest service wants you to know that a hundred percent of Exchange earnings support military quality of life programs.”
CMSSF TOWBERMAN: “That's absolutely true. Every time we use our benefits, we give back to our military Community.
CMSSF TOWBERMAN: “World's best? The Space Force is out of this world.”
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 11:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856336
|VIRIN:
|090622-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109200853
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AAFES - All Branches, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT