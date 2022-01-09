AAFES - All Branches

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SMA GRINSTON: “The Army and Air Force Exchange Service asked someone from the very best branch to remind service members and Veterans about their Exchange benefits.”

CMSAF BASS: “Best branch? Okay, he might be right y'all, but the world's greatest service wants you to know that a hundred percent of Exchange earnings support military quality of life programs.”

CMSSF TOWBERMAN: “That's absolutely true. Every time we use our benefits, we give back to our military Community.

CMSSF TOWBERMAN: “World's best? The Space Force is out of this world.”