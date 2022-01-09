Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAFES - All Branches

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    SMA GRINSTON: “The Army and Air Force Exchange Service asked someone from the very best branch to remind service members and Veterans about their Exchange benefits.”
    CMSAF BASS: “Best branch? Okay, he might be right y'all, but the world's greatest service wants you to know that a hundred percent of Exchange earnings support military quality of life programs.”
    CMSSF TOWBERMAN: “That's absolutely true. Every time we use our benefits, we give back to our military Community.
    CMSSF TOWBERMAN: “World's best? The Space Force is out of this world.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 11:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856336
    VIRIN: 090622-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_109200853
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES - All Branches, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Family Serving Family
    Shopmyexchange.com
    All Branches

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT