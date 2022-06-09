Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RC-East Task Force Med leads TCCC life-fire exercise in Kosovo

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    09.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Warren Wright 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Kosovo Force Regional Command East Soldiers conducted a live fire exercise at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, Aug. 31, 2022.

    Hosted by the 547th Medical Company (Area Support), 56th Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 62nd Medical Brigade, the training taught service members how to properly identify and engage enemy targets while also providing care to a simulated injured Soldier, ensuring Soldiers are trained and familiarized with target identification, engagement, and tactical combat casualty care while using multiple weapon systems.

    Also participating in the training were service members from the 438th Military Police Company, Austrian Armed Forces, and U.S. Marines. Conducting multinational training is key to building interoperability amongst partner nations, enhancing the continued development of a stable and peaceful Kosovo.

    KFOR RC-East is committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment and freedom of movement for all communities in Kosovo as mandated by the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 of 1999.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Warren W. Wright Jr., 138th Public Affairs Detachment, New York Army National Guard)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 04:37
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 

    This work, RC-East Task Force Med leads TCCC life-fire exercise in Kosovo, by SFC Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    KFOR
    TCCC
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    USArmyEURAF

