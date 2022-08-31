EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations on the ship's flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 31, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.06.2022 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856301
|VIRIN:
|220903-N-HJ896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109200366
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25, by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT