USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/856301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations on the ship's flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 31, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)