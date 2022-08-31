Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25

    EAST CHINA SEA

    08.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Aug. 31, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) conduct flight operations on the ship's flight deck while sailing in the East China Sea, Aug. 31, 2022. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Mullins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2022
    Date Posted: 09.06.2022 03:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856301
    VIRIN: 220903-N-HJ896-1001
    Filename: DOD_109200366
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations With Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) Squadron 25, by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    underway
    flight operations
    flight deck
    helicopter
    USS America (LHA 6)

