    President Biden Delivers Remarks Celebrating Labor Day and the Dignity of American Workers

    WEST MIFFLIN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks Celebrating Labor Day and the Dignity of American Workers, West Mifflin, PA.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 18:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856290
    Filename: DOD_109200079
    Length: 00:21:00
    Location: WEST MIFFLIN, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks Celebrating Labor Day and the Dignity of American Workers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Biden
    WHCA

