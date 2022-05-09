Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns to homeport following 53-day patrol to Eastern Pacific Ocean

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Crew members assigned to USCGC Vigorous (WMEC 627) moor to the pier in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sept. 5, 2022. The cutter returned to its homeport following a 53-day patrol to the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856289
    VIRIN: 220905-G-PJ308-026
    Filename: DOD_109200078
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Vigorous returns to homeport following 53-day patrol to Eastern Pacific Ocean, by PO2 Brandon Hillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Vigorous

