President Joe Biden delivers Remarks celebrating Labor Day and the dignity of American workers.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 14:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|856283
|Filename:
|DOD_109199969
|Length:
|00:36:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks Celebrating Labor Day and the Dignity of American Workers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT