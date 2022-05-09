Russia is not transparent about its previous work with the United States Government in the WMD space. Russia knows what the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program is doing with the U.S. because they were an active participant from 1996-2013. This movie highlights those past relationships and projects with the Russian Federation from the perspective of those who worked them.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 14:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856282
|VIRIN:
|220905-D-HT311-359
|Filename:
|DOD_109199968
|Length:
|00:28:25
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cooperative Threat Reduction Former Partnership with Russia, by Andrea Chaney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT