Cooperative Threat Reduction Former Partnership with Russia

Russia is not transparent about its previous work with the United States Government in the WMD space. Russia knows what the Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Cooperative Threat Reduction Program is doing with the U.S. because they were an active participant from 1996-2013. This movie highlights those past relationships and projects with the Russian Federation from the perspective of those who worked them.