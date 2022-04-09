Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial operations during a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.'s ability to address a global security environment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856275
    VIRIN: 220904-F-JG883-298
    Filename: DOD_109199848
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Bomber Task Force
    BTF

