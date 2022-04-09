A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, conducts aerial operations during a Bomber Task Force mission within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. U.S. bombers offer a rapid response capability for the USCENTCOM theater to deter conflict while credibly demonstrating the U.S.'s ability to address a global security environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856275
|VIRIN:
|220904-F-JG883-298
|Filename:
|DOD_109199848
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
