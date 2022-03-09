Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Noble Partner- Multinational Urban Operations

    VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GEORGIA

    09.03.2022

    Video by Pfc. Katlynn Pickle 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of different nations work together in order conduct urban operations with exterior and interior breaches during exercise Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sep. 3, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.03.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 01:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856262
    VIRIN: 220903-A-KP987-699
    Filename: DOD_109199561
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Noble Partner- Multinational Urban Operations, by PFC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    ReadyandResilient
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity

