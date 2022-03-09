Soldiers of different nations work together in order conduct urban operations with exterior and interior breaches during exercise Noble Partner at the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia, Sep. 3, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 01:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856262
|VIRIN:
|220903-A-KP987-699
|Filename:
|DOD_109199561
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VAZIANI TRAINING AREA, GE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Exercise Noble Partner- Multinational Urban Operations, by PFC Katlynn Pickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT