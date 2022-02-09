Georgian Management Services First Responders conduct high-angle rescue and repelling operations during the Rope Rescue One course held in Racha, Georgia. The course, which is taught in two separate classes include introduction to rope rescue and introduction to technical rescue.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2022 01:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856261
|VIRIN:
|220902-A-VB701-375
|Filename:
|DOD_109199552
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|RACHA, GE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Georgian Management Services First Responders conduct high elevation rescue training, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT