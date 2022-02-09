Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgian Management Services First Responders conduct high elevation rescue training

    RACHA, GEORGIA

    09.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgian Management Services First Responders conduct high-angle rescue and repelling operations during the Rope Rescue One course held in Racha, Georgia. The course, which is taught in two separate classes include introduction to rope rescue and introduction to technical rescue.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.05.2022 01:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856261
    VIRIN: 220902-A-VB701-375
    Filename: DOD_109199552
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RACHA, GE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgian Management Services First Responders conduct high elevation rescue training, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FirstResponders
    GeorgianEmergencyServices
    RopeRescueOne

