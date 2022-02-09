Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner Georgian Defense Forces Defensive Drills

    GEORGIA

    09.02.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgian Defense Forces scan their sectors of fire for a defensive training position scenario held during Noble Partner located in the Vaziani Training Area, Georgia. Noble Partner is designed to enhance regional partnerships and increase U.S. force readiness and interoperability in a realistic, multinational training environment. The exercise allows participants to conduct situational training exercises, and combined mechanized maneuvers.

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 09:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856255
    VIRIN: 220901-A-VB701-345
    Filename: DOD_109199332
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: GE

    This work, Noble Partner Georgian Defense Forces Defensive Drills, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    Ready and Resilient
    Strength Through Unity
    Noble Partner

