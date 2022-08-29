Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Partner Opening Ceremony

    GEORGIA

    08.29.2022

    Video by Pfc. Jaylan Caulton 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Noble Partner is a cooperatively-led multinational training exercise in its sixth iteration between the Georgian Defense Forces (GDF) and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The exercise is being conducted at the Vaziani and Camp Norio training areas in the country of Georgia from Aug. 29 to Sep. 9, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856247
    VIRIN: 220829-A-VB701-722
    Filename: DOD_109199285
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: GE

    This work, Noble Partner Opening Ceremony, by PFC Jaylan Caulton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    NationalGuard
    ReadyandResilient
    NoblePartner
    StrongerTogether
    StrengthThroughUnity

