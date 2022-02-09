Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Blaylock shouts-out the Kansas City Royals

    KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Anderson 

    35th Infantry Division

    The Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. William Blaylock, shouts-out the Kansas City Royals from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Evan Anderson)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.03.2022 06:15
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Blaylock shouts-out the Kansas City Royals, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shout-out
    baseball
    Sports
    mlb
    kansas city
    #santaferoyals

