The Commanding General of the 35th Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. William Blaylock, shouts-out the Kansas City Royals from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2022 06:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|856245
|VIRIN:
|220902-A-KK913-490
|Filename:
|DOD_109199272
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Maj. Gen. Blaylock shouts-out the Kansas City Royals, by CPL Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT